|
|
Tioinia T. Evans, age 45, of Erie, Pa., passed away peacefully, with family by her side, on October 3, 2019. She was born in Erie, on May 4, 1974.
Tioinia worked at Hamot Medical Center for 15 years and at Berry Global, here in Erie. She loved being with the family at gatherings. Tioinia also loved to have fun and go out. She was very photogenic, the life of the family, and would go out of her way to help anyone.
Tioinia was preceded in death by her stepfather, Albert Earl McCullum, Sr.; and her maternal grandparents, Ludie and Essie Evans.
She is survived by her son, Diontwone Robinson; her mother, Evelyn Evans McCullum; one brother, Albert Earl McCullum, Jr. (Jihan) and a sister, Yolanda McCullum Muldrew (Joe). She is also survived by two stepsisters, Shaniece and Amikka Bowers; a stepbrother, Everett Eddy (Vet); paternal grandmother, Frances McCullum; nieces and nephew, Paris, JoeVonnie, Paeosha Muldrew, Damonte, Ja'Naria, Adonis and Amillie McCullum, Darrion, D'Aira Carr; and a host of uncles, aunts and cousins.
Friends will be received at the Burton Funeral Home, 602 W. 10th St., Erie, Pa., on Saturday, October 12, 2019 from 10 a.m. until the time of service at 12 noon. The interment will follow at Lakeside Cemetery, Erie. Please send condolences to www.burtonfuneralhome.com.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Oct. 10, 2019