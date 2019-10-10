Home

POWERED BY

Services
Burton Funeral Homes - Downtown Erie
602 West 10th Street
Erie, PA 16502
(814) 454-4551
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Burton Funeral Homes - Downtown Erie
602 West 10th Street
Erie, PA 16502
View Map
Service
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
12:00 PM
Burton Funeral Homes - Downtown Erie
602 West 10th Street
Erie, PA 16502
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Tioinia Evans
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Tioinia T. Evans


1974 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Tioinia T. Evans Obituary
Tioinia T. Evans, age 45, of Erie, Pa., passed away peacefully, with family by her side, on October 3, 2019. She was born in Erie, on May 4, 1974.

Tioinia worked at Hamot Medical Center for 15 years and at Berry Global, here in Erie. She loved being with the family at gatherings. Tioinia also loved to have fun and go out. She was very photogenic, the life of the family, and would go out of her way to help anyone.

Tioinia was preceded in death by her stepfather, Albert Earl McCullum, Sr.; and her maternal grandparents, Ludie and Essie Evans.

She is survived by her son, Diontwone Robinson; her mother, Evelyn Evans McCullum; one brother, Albert Earl McCullum, Jr. (Jihan) and a sister, Yolanda McCullum Muldrew (Joe). She is also survived by two stepsisters, Shaniece and Amikka Bowers; a stepbrother, Everett Eddy (Vet); paternal grandmother, Frances McCullum; nieces and nephew, Paris, JoeVonnie, Paeosha Muldrew, Damonte, Ja'Naria, Adonis and Amillie McCullum, Darrion, D'Aira Carr; and a host of uncles, aunts and cousins.

Friends will be received at the Burton Funeral Home, 602 W. 10th St., Erie, Pa., on Saturday, October 12, 2019 from 10 a.m. until the time of service at 12 noon. The interment will follow at Lakeside Cemetery, Erie. Please send condolences to www.burtonfuneralhome.com.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Oct. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Tioinia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now