Todd A. Balko, 46, of Girard, passed away with his family by his side, on March 2, 2020, at the Cleveland Clinic.
He was born on August 29, 1973, to Thomas and Linda (Baker) Balko in Erie, Pa.
He graduated from McDowell High School in 1991. Upon graduation, Todd attended Triangle Tech in Erie, earning a degree in Computer-Aided Drafting and Design. He worked at Bliley Electric, Finish Thompson, 84 Lumber, and most recently at Lakeview Forge.
Todd was an avid bowler, participating in many leagues with fourteen 300 games and six 800 series. He was also a softball coach for his daughters' teams. Todd enjoyed hunting and fishing and just enjoyed being outdoors, and could he ever detail a car. But most of all, time spent with his family was by far his favorite enjoyment.
In addition to his father and stepmother, Linda, Todd is survived by his wife, Stephanie (Srnka) Balko, whom he married on August 15, 1998 in Erie; two daughters, Julia and Rachel Balko; a son, Nathan Balko; his brother, Keith Balko; his mother-in-law and father-in-law, Theodore and Jerri Calhoun; brother and sister-in-law, TJ Calhoun (Lindsey); and niece, Claire; and also an aunt, uncle and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Linda L. (Baker) Balko.
Friends may call on Friday, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Edder Funeral Home Inc., 309 Main Street East, Girard, and are invited to attend services there on Friday at 10 a.m. with Pastor Bruce Davis officiating.
Memorials may be made to , 3 International Drive, Suite 200, Rye Brook, NY 10573 or to NWPA Junior Bowlers, 3772 Harbor Ridge Trail, Erie, PA 16510.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Mar. 5, 2020