Todd Harry Albert, age 51, of Hickory, N.C., and formerly of Waterford, Pa., passed away on Monday, November 4, 2019, from natural causes, while archery hunting in Crawford County, Pa. He was born on March 11, 1968, in Erie, Pa.
An avid sportsman, Todd enjoyed archery, muzzleloader, rifle, fishing, and kayaking. He spent many years working in the auto body field and enjoyed restoring old vehicles. Todd was always working on a project around the house or outdoors. He could fix or repair anything and was relied upon for his many talents.
Todd's love for his family was never-ending. He always put his family first and was a much-loved husband and father. Todd enjoyed being silly and riling everyone up whenever he could get away with it. He could be counted on to make a person smile. Recently, he had the time of his life celebrating his son's wedding just two weeks ago.
Todd is survived by his wife, Robin (Krouse) Albert; his son, Hayden and daughter-in-law, Whitney; daughters, Chandler and Lydia; parents, Robert and Bonnie Albert of Waterford; and siblings, Chip (Gail) Albert, Stephanie Mitchell, and Stacey (Don) Mulson.
Todd graduated from Fort LeBoeuf High School in 1986. He worked for Erie Insurance as a material damage adjuster and moved with his family to Hickory, N.C. in 2008.
Visiting hours will be held on Saturday, November 9th from 1 - 4 p.m. at Van Matre Funeral Home in Waterford, with a service immediately following. Friends and family are invited to gather to celebrate Todd's life at the American Legion Post #285, in Waterford, afterwards.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Nov. 8, 2019