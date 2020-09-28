Todd W. Vannucci, age 42, of Harborcreek, passed away unexpectedly at St. Vincent Heath Center on Friday, September 25, 2020. He was born in Erie on September 30, 1977.
Todd was a 1997 graduate of Harbor Creek High School. He was a veteran of the US Air Force. Todd worked in the construction field for many years with his father and in the maintenance department at the Millcreek Mall.
Todd is survived by his father, Richard L. Vannucci of Harborcreek; two children, Dominic and Lillian Vannucci of Harborcreek; his significant other, Karen Schmitt; and his aunts, uncles and cousins. He was preceded in death by his mother, Debra Vannucci; his sister; Gretchen Vannucci Hofman; and his brother; John Vannucci.
As the family's tradition, private arrangements are being handled by the Dusckas Funeral Home, 2607 Buffalo Rd.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits
.