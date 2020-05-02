|
Tom Bisbee was born in February 1949, the youngest of Ben and Ruth (Larsen) Bisbee.
Growing up in Waterford, Pa., Tom (called "Butch"/"Biz"), excelled at athletics, namely baseball, and learned a love of gardening and generous giving - all lifelong passions. He enlisted in the army with buddy Joe Finney immediately following graduation from Ft. LeBoeuf High School in 1967. Honorable discharge was awarded after six years of service, including tour of duty as a Spec-5 Green Beret in Vietnam and time in the reserves.
Back stateside, Tom busied himself with business courses at Behrend, coaching/umpiring ball games, driving for Ft. LeBoeuf transit with his dad, and even co-founded the Waterford Open Golf Tournament where his natural talent for math and scheduling shined. His happiest memory was the day he assisted Jan Merry with a leaky radiator hose at his dad's gas station. Following her to EUP led to years of dates bowling, skiing, and, on October 16, 1982, a fall wedding. Together they built their home and family in Meadville, Pa.
The years after, Tom would say, were the best of his life. Working in retail management took up his days - at County Market, Walmart, and Aloha Pools & Spas - but it was the hours with family, both blood and "adopted," which brought him absolute joy. From coaching his daughters to attending recitals, hosting backyard pool parties and video gaming to vacationing at Walt Disney World, his brother's home in California, and along the East Coast, Tom made every day with his loved ones count. He took great pride sharing the spoils of his abundant garden with any and all, especially Strawberry Picking Weekend with his (great) nieces and nephews, and enjoyed spending hours tending the produce with his good friend, Ray Kennerknecht.
When he passed peacefully on April 29, 2020, after a brief but hard-fought battle with cancer, Tom was surrounded by his wife, Jan, daughters, Angela and Alicia Bisbee, and "adopted son," Logan Maynard, all of Meadville. Those who welcomed him home to God were beloved relatives, including his parents, sister, Sue Wertz, many uncles and aunts, in-laws, Al and Mary Merry, brother-in-law, Kenny Merry, and great-niece, Kenley.
Tom leaves his generous spirit to be carried on by his wife and daughters, brother, Roger (Cindy) Higby, favorite aunt, MarryAnn Larsen, niece, Tammy Frew, to whom he was a father-figure, as well as cousins, siblings-in-law, nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews, and close family friends too numerous to name, all greatly cherished.
In lieu of flowers, those who knew Tom are encourage to take up gardening, drink a Pepsi, donate to Shriner's or St. Jude's, root for the Browns even once, or, most importantly, enjoy the time with those you love.
A private Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Brigid Roman Catholic Church. Please be present in prayer. The mass will be live-streamed at www.facebook.com/stephenpmiznerfuneralhome&cremationservices,inc. on Wednesday, May 6, 2020 at 11:30 a.m.
Because Tom deserves a beautiful tribute, Public visitation and A Celebration of Life Service will be held at a future date, which will be announced.
Tom will be laid to rest in Wintergreen Gorge Cemetery, Erie.
Arrangements are under the direction of Stephen P. Mizner Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc., 404 Chestnut St., Meadville.
Published in the Erie Times-News on May 2, 2020