Tom Deutsch

Tom Deutsch Obituary
U.S. Army Veteran

Tom Deutsch, 83, of Avondale, Pa., passed away after a long illness, on February 3rd.

He was born in Erie and practiced family medicine for 40 years in Chester County, until he retired.

He is survived by his children Barbara Deutsch, E. Thomas Deutsch III, and Sherry (Brian) Ramsay and twelve grandchildren, all living outside Erie. He is also survived by his sister Audry (Don) Brotherson and brother George (Mary Fran) Deutsch of Erie, and many other local family members.

A memorial service and reception will be held on Sunday, February 9th in Avondale, Pa. There will also be a memorial service in Erie later this year. Donations in memory of Tom can be made to the , the , and Smile Train.

Published in the Erie Times-News on Feb. 9, 2020
