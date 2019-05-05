|
|
Charleston artist, Tom Potocki, spent his life creating and spreading beauty wherever he went. His life ended by natural causes on Thursday, May 2, 2019, at the age of 78.
A complex and renowned artist, Tom spent his last days in his studio with a paintbrush in his hand, doing what he loved. Spending every day laboring over his thoughts, never-ending inspiration and cultivating the creative process wherever "it" led him, he was an inspiration to us all, both artists and admirers alike. He will be remembered for generations to come by the many creations made by his hand which remain in both private and public collections throughout the country.
In addition to his art, Tom was a great lover of nature. His happiest times were spent in Her presence, feeding the birds and wild animals that seemed somehow drawn to his loving and gentle nature.
Tom is survived by his wife, Debra (Engelskirger) Potocki, and by Blue, his faithful Golden Retriever who was always by his side. He also leaves behind three sons by a prior marriage; Eric (Michelle Maiers) of Minneapolis, Minn.; Alex (Hisano) of Japan; and Kurt (Michela) of Lancaster, Pa., along with five grandchildren.
Those who were privileged to know and love him will miss him beyond words.
Services will be private. Arrangements by James A. McAlister, Inc., (843) 766-1365. Online Condolences may be offered at www.CharlestonFunerals.com.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on May 5, 2019