Tom Tushak, age 83, of Girard, passed away unexpectedly, on Thursday, July 25, 2019, at St. Vincent Health Center.
He was born in Union Town, Pa., on May 20, 1936, a son of the late Jack and Kathryn Brensy Tushak.
He graduated from Rice Avenue Union High School and had played on the football team. Tom went on and served his country in the U.S. Army.
Tom was the proud founder and president of Tom Tushak Inc. since 1975.
He enjoyed working, golfing, boating, reading, and was an avid fan and sponsor of many great softball teams. Tom loved gardening and his two dogs Beau and Jett.
He had been a member of the Erie Yacht Club, Lake Shore Country Club, Girard American Legion, Saints and Sinners and the former Maennerchor Club.
Tom is survived by his loving partner of 22 years, Kathy Becker and her daughter, Nicole of Erie; two sons, Jon Tushak of Erie, and James Tushak and his girlfriend, Wendy Warren of Fairview; a sister, Delores Pacofsky of Kinston, N.C.; and a brother, Frank Tushak and his girlfriend, Jeanette of Girard. He is further survived by four grandchildren, Madeline, Sophia, Claire and Zackary Tushak; as well as a niece; a nephew; and many close friends.
Friends may call at the Burton Westlake Funeral Home, 3801 W. 26th St. (at Powell Ave.), on Tuesday from 3-7 p.m., and are invited to attend services there on Wednesday at 11 a.m. with full military honors. Burial will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Millcreek Paramedic Association, 3608 W. 26th, Erie, PA 16506, or to .
Published in the Erie Times-News on July 28, 2019