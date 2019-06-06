|
Tomasina C. Tafelski, age 64, of Erie, passed away Monday morning, June 3, 2019, after a long, seven and a half year battle with inflammatory breast cancer. She was born in Erie, on May 22, 1955, daughter of the late Betty Foy and Thomas Campbell.
Tomasina worked at Millers, Hills, Stairways, Blair, PharMor and St. Vincent. She also was a certified Peer Specialist. Tomasina loved to help people and did every chance she could. She had a heart of gold and was loved and will be greatly missed.
Tomasina is survived by her husband, Mark; three children, Lisa VanderWeele (James), Gregg Phillips, and Dan Phillips; four grandchildren, Nathan Lopez (Tara), Marc Phillips, Kayla VanderWeele, and Lindsey VanderWeele; seven siblings, Florence Hathy (Robert), Chet Foy (Cheryl), Cheteena Huey, Trina Campbell, Valerie Freeman (Tom), Jennifer Grant (Richard), and Apryl Davis (Bruce); two brothers-in-law, Ken Tafelski (Brenda) and Steve Tafelski (Debbie); and many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.
Friends may call at the Dusckas Funeral Home, Inc., 2607 Buffalo Rd., on Friday from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m., and visitation will continue on Saturday from 10 a.m. until the time of the Funeral Service there at 11 a.m. conducted by Rev. Sonny Concepcion. Interment will follow at Wintergreen Gorge Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be designated to Linked by Pink at linkedbypink.org, or UPMC Hillman Regional Cancer Center, 2500 West 12th Street, Erie, PA 16505.
Published in the Erie Times-News on June 6, 2019