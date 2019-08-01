|
|
Tommy Wade Dean, age 64, of Greene Township, passed away on Tuesday, July 30, 2019. He was born on September 3, 1954 in Dothan, Ala., son of the late Grady and Ellen (Quattlebaum) Dean.
Tommy spent his life work at several careers, including his most esteemed position as an independent truck driver. He was a humble man who enjoyed many hobbies and loved spending time with his beloved family.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Gary Dean; and a sister, Mary Quattlebaum.
Tommy is survived by his beloved wife, Mary Watkins Dean; three children, Tommy Wade Squires (Tonya) of Union City, Tenn., Terry Ray Squires (Tracy) of Orlando, Fla., and Dennis Wade Dean (Alyssia) of Conneautville, Pa.; ten grandchildren; one great-grandchild; and is also survived by many nieces and nephews.
Family and friends may call at the Dusckas-Taylor Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc., 5151 Buffalo Rd. (at Hannon Rd. in Harborcreek Township), on Friday from 6 to 8 p.m. and are invited to attend funeral services there on Saturday at 10 a.m. Tommy will be laid to rest in Wintergreen Gorge Cemetery.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Aug. 1, 2019