Toni M. Uveges passed away on February 20, 2020. She was born in Harrisburg, Pa., on September 17, 1947.
She moved to Erie, Pa. and graduated from Academy High School in 1965, and worked at General Electric for 34 years before retiring.
Toni was preceded in death by her father, Sigmund and Esther (Yorty) Laniewicz.
Toni is survived by her loving husband, Charles Uveges, her daughter, Kim Madurski (Kitts) grandchildren, Jaclyn Kitts, TSgt. Jonathan Kitts, USAF and Madelynne, great-granddaughter, (Ellianna), Kara and John Newton (Tyler and Brandon), Ryan and Charissa Uveges (Vienna and Vincent) and Jeffrey and Lacey Uveges (Edison), brother, John M. Laniewicz, and niece, Dr. Megan Laniewicz and Jed White (Keegan and Alessa), Stephen J. and Karen Laniewicz, Michael A. Laniewicz and Dr. Kathleen Golden (Aaron and Andrell Laniewicz), sister Susan A. Laniewicz and other family and many friends.
A bright and loving light has gone from this world but will remain always in our hearts. A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, February 29, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church, 2200 26th Street West, Bradenton, FL 34205, and also a Celebration of Life at a later date in Erie, Pa. Brown and Sons Funeral Homes and Crematory, 43rd Street Chapel, is in charge of arrangements. The family requests memorial donations may be made in Toni's honor to: Tidewell Hospice or Trinity Lutheran Church. Condolences may be made to: www.brownandsonsfuneral.com.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Feb. 23, 2020