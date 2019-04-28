Home

Garr Funeral Home
459 East 12th Street
Erie, PA 16503
(814) 452-4079
Calling hours
Wednesday, May 1, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Service
Wednesday, May 1, 2019
12:00 PM
Bethel Apostolic Church
229 East 16th Street
Erie, PA
More Obituaries for Tony Crosby
Tony Meathead Lamont Crosby


1974 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Tony Meathead Lamont Crosby Obituary
Tony "Meathead" Lamont Crosby, 44, of Erie, passed away on Wednesday April 24, 2019 at his residence. He was born November 10, 1974 to the late Earnest Lee and Rose Jones.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Earnestine Preston.

Tony graduated from East High School in 1993 where he played basketball. He loved all sports. Tony worked at Jamestown Mattress.

Survivors include four brothers, Pastor John Crosby (Diana), Earnest Lee Jr. (Deneen), Ben Crosby, and Willy Crosby, and three sisters, Bernice Crosby, Peggy A. Sparks, and Rosetta Crosby, all of Erie.

Relatives and friends may call Wednesday May 1, 2019 from 10:00 am until the time of the service at 12:00 p.m. at the Bethel Apostolic Church, 229 East 16th Street, Erie, PA 16503 with his brother, Pastor John Crosby officiating. Arrangements are being handled by the Edward J. Garr Funeral Home, Inc., 459 East 12th Street, Erie, PA 16503. Please send condolences to garrdavisfuneralhome.com.

Published in the Erie Times-News on Apr. 28, 2019
