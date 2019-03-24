|
Tracy Lee Buzzard, age 53, of Erie, Pa., departed on Thursday, March 7, 2019, to rest with Jesus, after a short battle with cancer.
Tracy enjoyed the simple things in life, especially fishing, his pets, music, movies and tinkering with electronics. He was avid Steelers fan. Tracy was employed at Sunburst Electronics for just about ten years, where he was able to work with electronics. He greatly enjoyed his time at Sunburst.
Tracy was a proud and faithful parishioner of Holy Rosary R.C. Church for many years. He valued his family traditions and loved his life companion, Patti, to the end. He was always thrilled to hear about his nieces and nephew and their accomplishments.
Tracy is survived by his life companion, Patti Morrison; his brother and sister-in-law, Mike and Christy Lee Hoover-Buzzard; his nieces, Courtney Buzzard and Courtney Hoover; and his nephew, Shane Hoover-Buzzard.
Tracy was preceded in death by his parents, Sam and Ellen Buzzard; his paternal grandparents, Howard and Elizabeth Buzzard; and his maternal grandparents, Eleanor Noyd Spaulding and Melvin Noyd.
Friends may attend a Mass of Christian Burial at Holy Rosary Church, 2701 East Ave., Erie, PA 16504, on Saturday, March 30th at 10 a.m. Tracy will be laid to rest at Wintergreen Gorge, with a private burial at a later time. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Humane Society of NWPA, 2407 Zimmerly Road, Erie, PA 16506, or the Kanzius Cancer Research Foundation, www.kanziuscancerresearch.org. Arrangements are being handled by the Dusckas Funeral Home, Inc.
