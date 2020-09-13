1/1
Tracy Lynn Zillifro
Tracy Lynn Zillifro, age 43, of North East Township, passed away Sunday, August 30, 2020, at UPMC Hamot Hospital ICU, following a prolonged illness. Tracy was born December 20, 1976, in Erie, Pa.

She grew up in the 1980s in the Chicago area, returning with her family to their original home in North East, in 1990, where she graduated from North East High School in 1995. Choosing her career and furthering her education in Erie, she became an LPN. Tracy worked at the Community Blood Bank, Hamot Heart Institute and Abington Crest Nursing Home. She was a fun-loving person with a zany sense of humor and enjoyed outdoor activities such as camping, walking and swimming with her dogs. She displayed significant artistic talents in the areas of painting and crafts. When relaxing, she loved to watch movies.

Tracy was preceded in death by her brother, Nathaniel Brown.

Surviving is her mother, Anne Brown (Eugene) of North East Township; her father, Mark Kooker (Pam) of Harborcreek Township; two sisters, Justine Mellors (Allen) of Ripley, N.Y. and Allison Brown of North East; one brother, Danny Brown; her daughter, Kaitlyn Brown of Pittsburgh, Calif.; two sons, Justin and Brandon Wisniewski; and her beloved grandson, Jayden Wisniewski.

A private memorial service was conducted at the convenience of the family. Funeral arrangements were entrusted to the care of the Dusckas-Taylor Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc., Harborcreek.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.




Published in Erie Times-News on Sep. 13, 2020.
