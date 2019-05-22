|
|
Trenton J. Vogt, age 8, of West Springfield, passed away unexpectedly, on Sunday, May 19, 2019. Born in Windber, Pa., on September 16, 2010, he was a son of Jenna Ann Shelbon Vogt and Robert Vogt of West Springfield.
Trenton was in second grade at Springfield Elementary School. He liked watching dirt track racing, NASCAR racing, dragons and especially the movie "How to Train Your Dragon." Trenton loved working on a race car with his dad, who he called "Diddy," loved to cook with his mom and play video games with his brother. He always had a smile on his face and loved to make people happy. Trenton will be missed by everyone who knew him.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Bob and Jackie Vogt.
In addition to his mother, Trenton is survived by his dad, Robert Vogt aka "Diddy" of West Springfield. He is survived by his brother, Ty Shelbon of West Springfield; a stepsister, Alexis Vogt of Cranesville; grandparents, Dale and Susan Westrick of Northern Cambria, Pa.; aunts and uncles, Chris and Kristie Goss, of Commodore, Pa., Bill and Jody Mitory of Northern Cambria, Pa., Daniel and Sally Wise, of Northern Cambria, Pa., Tracy Vogt and Fred Wardlaw of Greenville, S.C.; and numerous cousins.
Friends are invited to call at Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory, Pine Avenue Branch, 845 E. 38th St., on Thursday from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m., and may attend a funeral service there on Friday at 11 a.m., with Rev. Msgr. Daniel Magraw officiating. Condolences may be expressed at www.bruggerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in the Erie Times-News on May 22, 2019