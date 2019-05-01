Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dusckas Funeral Home - East Side
2607 Buffalo Road
Erie, PA 16510
(814) 899-7656
Resources
More Obituaries for Troy Shafer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Troy Dean Shafer

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Troy Dean Shafer Obituary
Troy Dean Shafer, age 38, of Harborcreek, passed away unexpectedly, on Sunday, April 28, 2019. He was born in Erie, on August 18, 1980, the son of Timothy and Janet Shafer.

Troy was a 1999 graduate of Harbor Creek High School and graduated from Penn State Behrend School of Business. When he first moved to Nashville, he was a big fan of, and sang with, his dear friend, Billy Falcon. Troy was a gifted contractor, and was well-known for his restoration work on historical homes with his company, Nashville Flipped.

Troy's faith was an important part of his life. He also loved the music of Elvis Presley and Huey Lewis and The News. He was an avid golfer, and enjoyed Erie's chicken wings. Troy treasured time with his cat, Marlow, and his dogs, Theo and Frankie.

In addition to his parents, Troy is survived by his brother, Tim N. Shafer (Katie); one niece, Samantha Shafer; and several aunts, uncles, and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his baby sister, Tania René Shafer; and his grandparents, John M. and Beulah Shafer, and Nick and Mary Butchkosky.

Private arrangements are being handled by the Dusckas Funeral Home, Inc., 2607 Buffalo Rd. Memorial contributions may be designated to Best Buddies of Tennessee, 1585 Mallory Lane, Suite 208, Brentwood, TN 37027, or to an animal shelter of one's choice.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on May 1, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Dusckas Funeral Home - East Side
Download Now