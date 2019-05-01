|
|
Troy Dean Shafer, age 38, of Harborcreek, passed away unexpectedly, on Sunday, April 28, 2019. He was born in Erie, on August 18, 1980, the son of Timothy and Janet Shafer.
Troy was a 1999 graduate of Harbor Creek High School and graduated from Penn State Behrend School of Business. When he first moved to Nashville, he was a big fan of, and sang with, his dear friend, Billy Falcon. Troy was a gifted contractor, and was well-known for his restoration work on historical homes with his company, Nashville Flipped.
Troy's faith was an important part of his life. He also loved the music of Elvis Presley and Huey Lewis and The News. He was an avid golfer, and enjoyed Erie's chicken wings. Troy treasured time with his cat, Marlow, and his dogs, Theo and Frankie.
In addition to his parents, Troy is survived by his brother, Tim N. Shafer (Katie); one niece, Samantha Shafer; and several aunts, uncles, and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his baby sister, Tania René Shafer; and his grandparents, John M. and Beulah Shafer, and Nick and Mary Butchkosky.
Private arrangements are being handled by the Dusckas Funeral Home, Inc., 2607 Buffalo Rd. Memorial contributions may be designated to Best Buddies of Tennessee, 1585 Mallory Lane, Suite 208, Brentwood, TN 37027, or to an animal shelter of one's choice.
Published in the Erie Times-News on May 1, 2019