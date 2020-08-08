Tunis H. Clawson passed away peacefully at home on August 5, 2020. We are saddened by his departure from this life, but celebrate his entrance into Heaven. On September 12, 1928, Tunis Herbert Clawson was born at home in Belsano, Pa. to Raymond and Pansy (Straw) Clawson. From birth he made life interesting, as we are still not certain if his name is Tunis Herbert or Herbert Tunis! But no matter what is on his birth certificate, he was known affectionately as Tunis, Tunney, Tun, Honey, Husband, Dad, Gramps, Papa, Uncle, Brother, Friend and most importantly, Christian.
In his late teens, Tunis moved from Belsano to Findley Lake, N.Y. This is where he met the first love of his life, Margaret Emma Walford Clawson. He wooed her by riding his bicycle past her house, and agreeing to accompany her to church and prayer meetings. This was where Tunis was introduced to the saving grace of Jesus Christ. On April 16, 1949, Tunis and Margaret were married in the little United Methodist Church in Findley Lake. A year later, on May 1st, 1950, their first bundle of joy was born, Kathleen Marie Clawson Kemp. Kathy was such a joyful baby, they welcomed Brenda Jean Clawson McClelland Bryson on March 27, 1954. They completed their family on September 21, 1962 when Laurel Kae Clawson Leaf finally made her entrance into the world. Along with being a great husband and father, Tunis was very proud of these accomplishments: the oldest member of the Freemason Lodge in Sherman, N.Y. (member for over 70 years); founding member of the TEMCO Credit Union (account ten); member of The Electric Materials' Quarter Century Club; and long-time member of the Findley Lake United Methodist Church. If raising three daughters wasn't enough, Tunis taught Sunday School and hosted youth groups in our yard for games and fellowship. His love of these young people and the time he spent with them is credited as the reason for many coming to know Jesus. His actions went beyond these times together, Tunis could always be counted on to be present in the stands of every Clymer Central High School football and basketball game to cheer on the young men, and women, who could count on him being their biggest fan. Just ask the refs, his presence was always known. He took special pride in watching his daughter, grandsons and great-grandsons playing football, basketball, track, baseball and softball.
Tunis retired from The Electric Materials Company after 40 years as a tool and die maker, a trade that he loved. He didn't take retirement sitting down and continued to work and retire from several other companies. He taught blueprint reading and other courses at a local tech school. He may have kept going, but after three retirement parties, the family told him that was enough! On a very cold and snowy day in January, 1994, Margaret gained her wings and entered the presence of her Lord and Savior. A few years later, love entered and warmed his heart again when he married Catherine Elaine on December 13, 2002. They lived a beautiful life together on Elaine's property in Homer City, Pa. He had completed the circle, coming home to the area where he grew up and that he loved so much.
Tunis is preceded in death by his parents; wife Margaret; brothers Harvey (Thelma) and William (Francis); daughter Kathleen; brother-in-law Slaney (Marion) Walford; and sister-in-law Mary Walford. He is survived by his wife Catherine and daughters Brenda and Laurel (Daniel). He is further survived by his grandchildren and great-grandchildren who brought him much pride and joy: David (Celly) McClelland and Garrett; Melissa (Giancarlo) Airoldi, Gianluca and Amelia; Cameron McClelland, Brock and Anabelle; Daryll (Lynne) Kemp and Easton; Timmy Kemp; Patrick and Andrea Leaf. He also loved his stepchildren: Dennis (Geraldine) Peach; Susan (Bruce) Conzo; Charles (Cindy) Peach; Holly (Wayne) Costello; Martha (Willie) Kramer; Ernest (Tracy) Kerekes; Emery, Jr. (Ann) Kerekes; and Kellen James Peach (deceased).; And of course all of the grands and great-grands and even great-great-grands!
Tunis' life touched many and made a difference in most. Whether it was a conversation on a park bench with a complete stranger or at a family gathering, you knew that you were in the presence of a man who had great faith. He will certainly be missed here on Earth, but will be rejoicing in Heaven.
Friends and family will be received from 1-4 p.m. on Sunday, August 9, 2020 at the Askew-Houser Funeral Homes, Inc., Nanty Glo. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, funeral services are private, however a celebration of life will be planned for a future date at Findley Lake, N.Y., for family and friends there.
In lieu of flowers, please feel free to make a donation to a local youth sports league in his name, or to Samaritan's Purse by going to: https://www.samaritanspurse.org/our-ministry/donate-online/
