Ty Martin Reynolds passed away on November 4, 2020 at home surrounded by his family after a long battle with Polycystic Kidney Disease. He was born on May 3, 1972 in Erie, Pa. a son of Susan E. Tenney and the late Thomas Leroy Reynolds.
Ty was a 1990 graduate of Cathedral Prep and continued his education at the School of Business at Edinboro University. Later in life, he pursued his passion by attaining a nursing degree from Mercyhurst, North East Campus. Ty worked many jobs; however, his true passion was the E.R. at Hamot Hospital. He loved helping the patients and their families. Growing up, Ty enjoyed wrestling and football. He was a member of Fuller Hose Fire Department in North East and enjoyed calling out numbers at the money tent during the annual Cherry Festival. Ty's hobbies consisted of playing World of Warcraft, winning giveaways on Facebook, and woodworking. His favorite time of the year was going to camp at Allegany State Park, N.Y. with his wife, boys, and family, where he felt like he wasn't so sick and could enjoy life.
In addition to his father, Ty was preceded in death by a daughter, Lily Ann Reynolds.
He is survived by his wife of 23 years, Jennifer Jayne Reynolds; his Mother, Susan E. Tenney and her husband Skip; three sons, Jakub Thomas, Troy Emmitt, and Everson Marc Reynolds; three sisters, Molly Ann Sheffield (Kevin), Kelly Ann Markiewitz (Alan) and Kasey Ann Reynolds (Patrick) also his lifelong friends, who were his ride or die brothers, Bill Lallman (Rachel) and Chris Lehr (Lea).
Due to Covid-19 restrictions, Ty's family will have a remembrance get together at a later time to honor his memory. Funeral Arrangements are under the care of the W. Tad Bowers Funeral Home, 92 S. Lake St., North East, Pa. Memorials may be made to the family in care of the W. Tad Bowers Funeral Home. To send condolences, please visit www.bowersfuneralhome.com
