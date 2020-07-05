June 17th, 2020 - June 20th, 2020
Lovingly named, Tyra meaning "Goddess of Battle"; our little girl fought bravely hard during her short precious time here on earth with us. Tyra was born on Wednesday, June 17th in the beautiful afternoon, weighing two pounds and two ounces at Magee Women's Hospital in Pittsburgh, Pa. to her loving parents Erica and Eric Trapp of Erie, Pa.
Little Tyra is also survived by her twin sister and her older brother, her adoring grandparents, and her very caring aunts and uncles and cousins.
Sweet Tyra was held in her devoted parents' arms when she passed away too soon on Saturday, June 20th at Magee Women's in Pittsburgh, Pa. Tyra's middle name was specially chosen in honor of her maternal grandmother. She absolutely loved her tiny purple binky and having her beautiful, dark, soft hair rubbed gently by her mom and dad. Tyra would hold onto her parents fingers tightly and slept peacefully while being read a calming story.
Little Tyra will be forever and greatly missed here on earth by all who loved her and cared for her. Her great-grandparents and great aunt will have met and greeted her in Heaven and will care for her until her parents can hold her again someday. Our hearts miss her beyond what any words can possibly describe. Mama and Dada love you so much Tyra.
At this time, the Trapp's just seek quiet comfort from immediate family and want to thank all of those who have given their condolences.
Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory, 1595 W. 38th Street assisted with arrangements.
