1/
Tyra Luppino Trapp
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Tyra's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
June 17th, 2020 - June 20th, 2020

Lovingly named, Tyra meaning "Goddess of Battle"; our little girl fought bravely hard during her short precious time here on earth with us. Tyra was born on Wednesday, June 17th in the beautiful afternoon, weighing two pounds and two ounces at Magee Women's Hospital in Pittsburgh, Pa. to her loving parents Erica and Eric Trapp of Erie, Pa.

Little Tyra is also survived by her twin sister and her older brother, her adoring grandparents, and her very caring aunts and uncles and cousins.

Sweet Tyra was held in her devoted parents' arms when she passed away too soon on Saturday, June 20th at Magee Women's in Pittsburgh, Pa. Tyra's middle name was specially chosen in honor of her maternal grandmother. She absolutely loved her tiny purple binky and having her beautiful, dark, soft hair rubbed gently by her mom and dad. Tyra would hold onto her parents fingers tightly and slept peacefully while being read a calming story.

Little Tyra will be forever and greatly missed here on earth by all who loved her and cared for her. Her great-grandparents and great aunt will have met and greeted her in Heaven and will care for her until her parents can hold her again someday. Our hearts miss her beyond what any words can possibly describe. Mama and Dada love you so much Tyra.

At this time, the Trapp's just seek quiet comfort from immediate family and want to thank all of those who have given their condolences.

Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory, 1595 W. 38th Street assisted with arrangements.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Erie Times-News on Jul. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory
1595 West 38TH St.
Erie, PA 16508
814-864-4864
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved