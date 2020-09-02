1/1
Tyshaun Develle "Gunna Pootuu" Gunn
1990 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Tyshaun's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Tyshaun Develle "Gunna Pootuu" Gunn, age 30, of Erie, passed away Friday, August 28, 2020, following an accident. He was born in Erie, on May 28, 1990, the son of Alice G. Mitchell and Thomas J. Gunn.

Gunna Pootuu was a graduate of East High School where he enjoyed playing basketball. He had been employed in the Waste Management Department with the City of Erie. He enjoyed traveling and sailing on Lake Erie.

In addition to his parents, Gunna Pootuu is survived by five children, Tyshaun Jr., Tyshea, Tahnee, Tyoni, and Dai'yah Gunn; one sister, Shameeka Edmond; one brother, De'von Edmond; his grandmother, Mae Jones; his favorite aunt, Patsy Mitchell; special friend and mother of his children, Shanese Glover; a close cousin, Tyvon Mitchell; and many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephew.

He was preceded in death by a sister, Cornelia Mitchell; his grandparents, Jackie and Larry Martin, and Billy Murphy; aunt, Miranda House; and uncle, Ronald Mitchell.

Friends may call at the Dusckas Funeral Home, Inc., 2607 Buffalo Rd., on Thursday from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. A Graveside Service will follow at Erie Cemetery at 1:30 p.m. All CDC guidelines that pertain to the COVID-19 pandemic will be observed.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Erie Times-News on Sep. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
3
Calling hours
10:00 - 01:00 PM
Dusckas Funeral Home, Inc.
Send Flowers
SEP
3
Graveside service
01:30 PM
Erie Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Dusckas Funeral Home, Inc.
2607 Buffalo Road
Erie, PA 16510
(814) 899-7656
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Dusckas Funeral Home, Inc. East Side

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved