Tyshaun Develle "Gunna Pootuu" Gunn, age 30, of Erie, passed away Friday, August 28, 2020, following an accident. He was born in Erie, on May 28, 1990, the son of Alice G. Mitchell and Thomas J. Gunn.
Gunna Pootuu was a graduate of East High School where he enjoyed playing basketball. He had been employed in the Waste Management Department with the City of Erie. He enjoyed traveling and sailing on Lake Erie.
In addition to his parents, Gunna Pootuu is survived by five children, Tyshaun Jr., Tyshea, Tahnee, Tyoni, and Dai'yah Gunn; one sister, Shameeka Edmond; one brother, De'von Edmond; his grandmother, Mae Jones; his favorite aunt, Patsy Mitchell; special friend and mother of his children, Shanese Glover; a close cousin, Tyvon Mitchell; and many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephew.
He was preceded in death by a sister, Cornelia Mitchell; his grandparents, Jackie and Larry Martin, and Billy Murphy; aunt, Miranda House; and uncle, Ronald Mitchell.
Friends may call at the Dusckas Funeral Home, Inc., 2607 Buffalo Rd., on Thursday from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. A Graveside Service will follow at Erie Cemetery at 1:30 p.m. All CDC guidelines that pertain to the COVID-19 pandemic will be observed.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits
.