John R. Orlando Funeral Home, Inc.
2122 Raspberry Street
Erie, PA 16502
(814) 459-3144
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Sep. 25, 2019
10:00 AM
Sacred Heart Church
816 West 26th Street
Ulania Lillian Sinko


1924 - 2019
Ulania Lillian Sinko Obituary
Ulania "Lillian" Sinko, 95, of Erie, left for heaven on Friday, September 13, 2019. She was born on March 10, 1924, in Allison, Pa., a daughter of the late Ignats and Katherine (Kowalski) Sinko.

Lillian was a graduate of Union City High School, Class of 1942. After graduation, she moved to New York City for opportunities.

She enlisted in the United States Navy Reserve WAVES during WWII, serving from 1944 to 1947, and was assigned to Pearl Harbor and San Diego, California.

After the war, she returned to New York City and enrolled in the Bellevue School of Nursing. Her exceptional nursing career spanned 41 years from 1950 to 1991. Throughout her professional life, Lillian devoted herself to the comfort and care of her patients and guided many young doctors and nurses in their careers. During that time, she helped establish the first Cardiac Care Unit at Bellevue Hospital.

At the age of 70, Lillian returned to Erie. She enjoyed her flower garden, quilting, and reading. Her last years were spent at Saint Mary's at Asbury Ridge, under the tender care of the nursing staff.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Leon Sinko.

She is survived by many cousins in the extended Kowalski family.

Friends are invited to attend a Funeral Mass on Wednesday, September 25, 2019 at Sacred Heart Church, 816 West 26th Street, at 10:00 a.m. Burial will be in Saint Teresa Cemetery, Union City, Pa.

Memorials may be made to St. Labre Indian School, 1000 Tongue River Rd., Ashland, MT 59003, www.Stlabre.org, or to St. Mary's at Asbury Ridge, 8300 West Ridge Road, Erie, PA 16506. Arrangements are being handled by the John R. Orlando Funeral Home, Inc., 2122 Raspberry St., Erie, PA 16502. To send condolences, visit www.orlandofuneralhome.com.

Published in the Erie Times-News on Sept. 20, 2019
