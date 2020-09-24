Uldine M. O'Connor Ginger, age 91, of Erie, passed away on Monday, September 7, 2020, at Pleasant Ridge Manor. She was born in Ashtabula, Ohio, on May 3, 1929, daughter of the late Harry and Ida Marcy O'Connor.
Uldine attended school in West Springfield. She was a dedicated worker and held various positions over the years as a waitress, cleaning houses and in manufacturing businesses. Uldine was a faithful member of the Federated Church in East Springfield. She enjoyed playing cards, games and crocheting.
In addition to her parents, Uldine was preceded in death by her sister, Autumn Pomeroy.
Survivors include her five children, Rev. Terry Brown (Kathy), Rev. Gerry Brown (Rev. Sarah), Karl J. Brown (Tammy), Kenneth Tomes, and Bonnie Sue Ely, and many grandchildren,, and several great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren.
Special thanks goes to the staff of Pleasant Ridge Manor for the loving care given to Uldine.
Friends may attend a Memorial Service on Saturday, October 3, 2020 at 11 a.m. at the Federated Church in East Springfield. A private interment was held at the Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell, Fla. Memorial contributions may be designated to the Federated Church, 11995 Main Street, East Springfield, PA 16411. Arrangements are being handled by the Dusckas Funeral Home, Inc., 2607 Buffalo Rd.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits
.