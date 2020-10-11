Ursula M. (Schwartz) Wloch, age 75, of Girard, passed away on Tuesday, October 6, 2020 at her home.
She was born May 22, 1945 in Germany, the daughter of the late Gustav and Henrietta (Pfau) Schwartz.
Ursula came to the United States in her teens and graduated from East High School. She enjoyed times spent with her children and grandchildren, but was most proud of her great-granddaughter, Claira.
Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, John J. Wloch, who died in 2014.
Ursula is survived by her daughter, Julie Sims and her husband Patrick of Girard and a son, Christopher Wloch of Oakland, Calif. She is the grandmother of Christian Sims, and Eric Sims and his wife Mayson, and is the great-grandmother of Claira Sims. She is further survived by her sisters, Giselle Thornton of Euless, Texas and Lillian Christian and her husband Ted of Silver City, New Mexico.
There will be no visitation and services will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society
, 1115 W. 38th St., Erie, PA 16508 or to the ANNA Shelter, 1555 E.10th St., Erie, PA 16511.
Arrangements by the Quinn Funeral Home, West 9th & Liberty St.
