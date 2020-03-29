|
Val J. Leone, 78, passed away on Wednesday, March 25, 2020, at Saint Vincent Hospital, after courageously battling a short illness.
He was born in Erie, to the late Thomas P. and Victoria (Golino) Leone.
Val was a graduate of Gannon University, where he earned both a Bachelor's and Master's degree. He was co-owner of Career Planning Associates. Val served the Erie area as both a teacher and vocational counselor, and worked at various locations throughout his career until the time of his illness.
Val was a huge sports fan. He enjoyed playing, coaching, and watching sports of all kinds. He was an avid golfer.
Val was a former member of the Saint Vincent Auxiliary, where he also served as President.
He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Janet Leone; one daughter, Vikki Leone-Finck (Ed) of Erie; and two grandsons, Tyler and Coleman Finck.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Thomas F. Leone.
In accordance with CDC guidelines, Memorial Services will be private at the convenience of the family.
Askins Cremation Funeral Services, 8354 Wattsburg Rd., Erie, PA 16509, is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Mar. 29, 2020