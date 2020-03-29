Home

POWERED BY

Services
Askins Cremation Funeral Services
8354 Wattsburg Rd.
Erie, PA 16509
(814) 616-4022
Resources
More Obituaries for Val Leone
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Val J. Leone

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Val J. Leone Obituary
Val J. Leone, 78, passed away on Wednesday, March 25, 2020, at Saint Vincent Hospital, after courageously battling a short illness.

He was born in Erie, to the late Thomas P. and Victoria (Golino) Leone.

Val was a graduate of Gannon University, where he earned both a Bachelor's and Master's degree. He was co-owner of Career Planning Associates. Val served the Erie area as both a teacher and vocational counselor, and worked at various locations throughout his career until the time of his illness.

Val was a huge sports fan. He enjoyed playing, coaching, and watching sports of all kinds. He was an avid golfer.

Val was a former member of the Saint Vincent Auxiliary, where he also served as President.

He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Janet Leone; one daughter, Vikki Leone-Finck (Ed) of Erie; and two grandsons, Tyler and Coleman Finck.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Thomas F. Leone.

In accordance with CDC guidelines, Memorial Services will be private at the convenience of the family.

Askins Cremation Funeral Services, 8354 Wattsburg Rd., Erie, PA 16509, is assisting the family with arrangements.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Mar. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Val's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -