On October 14, 2019, Val Richard Shaffer, of Charlotte, N.C., passed away in his home, and went to be with Jesus, at age 63.
One of Val's greatest passions in life was to share the Gospel with everyone he encountered, especially in the last two years after being diagnosed with cancer. He was always a faithful part of the church, serving on the music team, in the children's department, and in missions and evangelism.
Val was born to Harry and Janet Shaffer of Lawrence Park, Pa., on August 19, 1956.
He was the second of four children. He married Virginia Learn in 1976 at Camp Judson and they celebrated their 43rd wedding anniversary in July. His proudest accomplishment was having and raising four incredible children. Val owned V. R. Shaffer Construction and Remodeling in Erie, Pa. for eight years before earning his Bachelor's degree from John Brown University (Siloam Springs, Ark.) in 1996, then worked in construction management for 23 years. He was blessed by working at Balfour Beatty Construction in Raleigh and Charlotte, N.C. for the past 11 years. He earned numerous awards for his work over the decades.
Val was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, son, and brother, who will be missed by many. His life and his legacy of faith will be a gentle reminder to many people of the hope he had in his salvation through Jesus Christ. He was well known for his sense of humor, his integrity, his love for hunting, and his plaid shirts. He loved children and could often be found entertaining kids or holding babies.
Val was preceded in death by his father, Harry; his older sister, Sally; and his infant son, Luke.
He is survived by his wife of 43 years, Ginny; four children, Drew (Carrie) of Erie, Pa., Justin (Alice) of Boswell, Pa., Martha (Rares) of Colorado Springs, Colo., and Jeff of Winston-Salem, N.C.; five amazing grandchildren, Caleb, Lilly, Jack, Fiona, and Enzo; two brothers, Brad (Cathy) of Erie, and Eric (Alicea) of Bluffton, S.C.; and sister, Nancy (Shaun) of Fairmont, Md.
He is now standing in the presence of God the Father Almighty with a completely renewed body, rejoicing with all of the Heavenly hosts!
Friends may call at the Dusckas Funeral Home, Inc., 2607 Buffalo Rd., on Saturday from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m., and are invited to attend a Celebration of Val's Life at Camp Judson, 398 Holliday Rd., North Springfield, PA 16430, on Sunday at 1 p.m., with a Graveside Service to follow at Wintergreen Gorge Cemetery.
If you prefer to make a memorial donation, please consider a contribution to Camp Judson or to Pine Springs Camp, 371 Pine Springs Camp Rd., Jennerstown, PA 15547. Both of these camps have played major roles in the Shaffer's lives for decades.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Oct. 17, 2019