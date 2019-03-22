|
|
Valecia Jones, 53, of Erie, Pa., crossed into the Heavenly realm on Monday, March 18, 2019, after a brief illness. She was born on October 22, 1965, in Erie, Pa., to the late Mable R. Villines Jones and the late Hosie Tate Sr.
Valecia graduated from East High School in 1984 and from Edinboro University in 1989. She was employed by GTE Verizon for over fifteen years and she attended Family Worship Center.
Valecia enjoyed the solitude of taking long walks, working in her yard, and reading the Bible and inspirational books. She could also keep you up on the latest tunes, as she was a music lover, and also enjoyed a good card game.
She leaves to cherish her memory two sons, Demitrius D. Keys and Devante' D. Jones of Erie, Pa.; her Goddaughters, LaTasha, LaKecia and La Trese Jones; six sisters, Theresa and Tamara Jones of St. Petersburg, Fla., Vivian Tate and Mae Jones of Erie, Pa., Brenda (BK) Hovis of Raleigh, N.C. and Portia Britton of Kennesaw, Ga.; three brothers, Everett Jones (Sharon) of Erie, Pa., Cletis Coleman (Teressa) of Little Rock, Ark., and Hosie Tate Jr. of Chicago, Ill.; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Friends may visit with the family at Family Worship Center, 1201 Parade Street, on Saturday, March 22, 2019, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., where the celebration of life will immediately follow with her nieces, Robin and Valerie Tate eulogizing. Interment will be at Wintergreen Gorge Cemetery. Professional services are entrusted to Pitts Funeral Home, 2926 Pine Avenue, Erie, PA 16504.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Mar. 22, 2019