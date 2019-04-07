|
Valerie C. Wallace, age 92, of Erie, passed away on Friday, April 5, 2019, at St. Mary's Home of Erie. She was born in Erie, on February 12, 1927, a daughter of the late Michael and Sarah (Gubla) Zawistoski.
Valerie worked as a secretary at General Electric for 42 years, retiring in 1987. She was a member of St. Patrick Church, the GE Secretaries club, GE Retired Employees' Association and St. Luke's Funtastic group. Valerie bowled at Eastland Lanes and played bocce at the Nuova Aurora Club. She enjoyed cooking, gardening and travelling.
She was preceded in death by her parents and siblings Matthew, Robert, Bernard and Thomas Wallace and Marian "Chris" Overocker.
Valerie is survived by a brother Frank Wallace, wife Donna of Vancouver, Wash., sisters-in-law Marilynn Wallace of Tomball, Texas and Judy Wallace of Erie, and many nieces and nephews.
Friends are invited to call on Monday from 10 a.m. until a funeral mass at 11 a.m. at St. Mary's Home of Erie Chapel, 607 East 26th Street, Reed Street Entrance. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery. Brugger Funeral Home & Crematory, 1595 West 38th Street, is handling arrangements.
Memorials may be made to the . Condolences may go to www.bruggerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Apr. 7, 2019