Valerie J. Presogna Rodriguez, 59, of Erie, passed away unexpectedly Friday, November 29, 2019 at Millcreek Community Hospital. She was born August 8, 1960 in Erie a daughter of the late Carmelo F. and Janet Grove Presogna.
She worked as a staff accountant at Presogna and Company, P.C. for 25 years. Valerie was fluent in Spanish and enjoyed giving back to the Spanish speaking community as an Interpreter. Many people were drawn to her fun-loving personality and sense of humor. She loved her coffee and could keep lively conversation with anyone. She made light of many situations to make people feel good. She was a selfless person who gave so much to those she loved and believed in. Valerie loved to cook and was quite the chef! You name the food and she could make you the best version of it that you could have ever tasted. She loved painting her nails, wearing pretty jewelry and burning scented candles. Valerie is deeply missed by everyone listed and many other people because of the special relationships she held with everyone.
She is survived by her daughter, Sarita Bonifacio (Ivan); son, Carlos "Carlito" Sanchez (Courtney); brother, Jeffrey J. Presogna, CPA (Heidi); grandchildren, Anthony, Jorge Sariel, Brennen, Nevaeh, Josiah, Elijah, and Ariah. She is also survived by her nephew and niece, Eric and Tara Presogna and families and her dog Pookie.
