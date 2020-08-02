Valerie Lynn Hodgkinson, age 51, of Erie, passed away on Thursday, July 30, 2020, at home. She was born in Zanesville, Ohio, on May 17, 1969, a daughter of Connie Brown Hodgkinson and the late Carl Hodgkinson.
She graduated from Ashtabula High School. Family was a priority to her and she spent her life taking care of them and others. She was a loving mother and was crazy about her grandchildren. She was a sweetheart and enjoyed gatherings, playing cards, listening to music and dancing. She had a sense of humor and was full of attitude. She was a former member of Victory Christian Center.
Valerie was preceded in death by her father.
She is survived by the love of her life of 29 years, Eugene Noble Sr., who she was to marry in few weeks; four children: Damieca Hodgkinson, Eugene Noble Jr., Matthew Noble, and Shelasia Noble; and grandchildren: Makai Hodgkinson and Nyomi McCalebb. She is further survived by her brothers: Jeff and Jeremy Hodgkinson.
Friends and family are invited to a memorial service on Tuesday, August 4th at 1 p.m. at Burton Quinn Scott Cremation & Funeral Services Downtown, 602 W. 10th St., which will be livestreamed on Burton's Facebook page www.facebook.com/BurtonFuneralHomesandCrematoryInc
as CDC guidelines will be observed: face masks, social distancing, and capacity limit of 25 people.
