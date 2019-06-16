|
Vanessa Anne Tomlin, age 68, of Pittsburgh, Pa., passed away on Friday, June 14, 2019. Born on April 9, 1951, she was the daughter of the late Anne and Edward Gregory.
She was the beloved wife to Richard, loving mother to Joseph (Rebecca) Tomlin and Marshall Gregory, cherished grandmother to Mara Tomlin and Cassandra Tomlin, loving sister to Victoria Gregory and Vivienne Gregory, loving aunt to Alexandra Nelson Spanos, and dear stepmother to Richard Michael, Kelly Michelle, and Christinia Page.
Vanessa was an avid gardener, seamstress and maker of clothing. She was passionate about her work and will be dearly missed.
Published in the Erie Times-News on June 16, 2019