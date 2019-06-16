Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cremation & Funeral Care By Danielle Andy Belusko
3287 Washington Road
McMurray, PA 15317
(724) 260-5546
Memorial Gathering
Monday, Jun. 17, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Cremation & Funeral Care By Danielle Andy Belusko
3287 Washington Road
McMurray, PA 15317
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Vanessa Tomlin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Vanessa Anne Tomlin


1951 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Vanessa Anne Tomlin Obituary
Vanessa Anne Tomlin, age 68, of Pittsburgh, Pa., passed away on Friday, June 14, 2019. Born on April 9, 1951, she was the daughter of the late Anne and Edward Gregory.

She was the beloved wife to Richard, loving mother to Joseph (Rebecca) Tomlin and Marshall Gregory, cherished grandmother to Mara Tomlin and Cassandra Tomlin, loving sister to Victoria Gregory and Vivienne Gregory, loving aunt to Alexandra Nelson Spanos, and dear stepmother to Richard Michael, Kelly Michelle, and Christinia Page.

Vanessa was an avid gardener, seamstress and maker of clothing. She was passionate about her work and will be dearly missed.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on June 16, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now