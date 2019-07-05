Home

Services
Edder Funeral Home
309 Main Street
Girard, PA 16417
(814) 774-4306
Calling hours
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Edder Funeral Home
309 Main Street
Girard, PA 16417
Funeral service
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
4:00 PM
Edder Funeral Home
309 Main Street
Girard, PA 16417
Veda Estella (Davis) Cunningham

Veda Estella (Davis) Cunningham Obituary
Veda Estella (Davis) Cunningham, 99, of Lake City, died Tuesday, July 2, 2019 at Manchester Commons.

She was born in Arcade, N.Y. on February 10, 1920 to the late Laurence M. and Estella I. (Montague) Davis.

Veda graduated from Woodrow Wilson High School in Camden, N.J. in 1938. Following high school she attended Temple University. On November 28, 1942 Veda enlisted in the US Army. In the Army she served stateside during WWII. Veda was awarded the WAC Service Medal, and the Good Conduct Medal. Veda was a Technician Fourth Grade, whose last duty assignment was with the WAC Detachment, 1864th Unit in Ft. Sill, Okla. and was honorably discharged on January 8, 1945. Upon her discharge she returned to Temple University in 1946, graduating with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Education with a concentration in Math.

Veda worked for the US Census Bureau in 1950 and then for the Social Security Administration from 1950 until she retired in 1978. She was a member of the Trinity Lutheran Church in McKean. Veda was also a Life member of the American Legion Post #99 in Townsend, Mass.; Past Matron of Ida McKinley Eastern Star, Chapter #86 in Ayer, Mass.; Past Matron of Girard Eastern Star, Chapter#84; Past High Priestess of Fuad Court #30, Ladies Oriental Shriners of North America; Member of Daughters of the Nile, Lodus Court #33 in Arlington, Mass.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Fred Cunningham and a brother, Donald L. Davis.

Veda is survived by her daughter, Barbara Lunser of Lake City; grandchildren, Dwayne (Heather) Branthoover, Raymond (Melissa) Branthoover, Heidi (Kevin) Kalicky, Hans Lunser; nine great-grandchildren and one niece and one nephew.

Friends may call on Saturday from 2 p.m. to the time of the Funeral Service at 4 p.m. at Edder Funeral Home Inc., 309 Main St. East, Girard, with Rev.Ron Freeborn officiating.

Burial will be in the Woodlawn Cemetery, Milroy, Pa.

Memorials may be made to the Shiners Hospital for Children, 1645 W 8th St., Erie, Pa 16505.

To send condolences visit edderfuneralhome.com

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on July 5, 2019
