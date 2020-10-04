Velma Jean Martin Gunselman, age 102, of Erie, passed away on Saturday, September 5, 2020, at ForestView Nursing Center.
She was born in Apollo, Pa., on September 5, 1918, a daughter of the late John and Ruth Miller Martin.
Velma graduated from Apollo High School and earned her nursing degree from West Penn Hospital Nursing School. After working at West Penn Hospital and McGee-Women's Hospital in Pittsburgh, she enlisted in the United States Navy during World War II.
Being a Navy nurse was a perfect career for her, and she met the love of her life, Gus Gunselman at the Navy base in Solomons Island, Maryland. They started dating on V-J Day, Victory over Japan Day, August 14, 1945. Gus referred to it as Velma Jean day, the end of World War II and their beginning.
Married for 49 years before Gus went to Heaven, they raised three children in Lawrence Park. As one granddaughter said, "She so fiercely loved her family." Every single child, grandchild, great-grandchild, niece and nephew, she unconditionally loved.
Another grandchild labeled her "robo Grandma," and that described Velma's life of unending energy. She also cherished the outdoors by golfing and meticulously caring for her yard. As her children grew up and became busy with school, she returned to her nursing career at a doctor's office and then for Medicore Associates Inc.
When she had to slow down at 92, she moved to Asbury Springhill. For nine years, she was cared for by the expert and loving staff at Asbury Springhill, Oakview and finally ForestView. Because of their amazing care and the assistance of the angelic staff of Asbury Home Services, Velma's life was blessed even though she had lost her sight. Always inquisitive, even during her last days she continued to ask about each precious family member.
Velma attended Luther Memorial Church and First Presbyterian Church of the Covenant.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Mervin "Gus" Gunselman.
She is survived by a son, John Gunselman and his wife Cathie of Big Flats, N.Y.; two daughters, Mary Ann Gunselman of Gaithersburg, Md. and Jeannie Gunselman Munson and her husband David of Northglenn, Colo.; five grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.
Inurnment will be at Arlington National Cemetery Mausoleum at a later date.
Arrangements were handled by the Burton Quinn Scott Cremation and Funeral Services, West Ridge, 3801 W. 26th Street, Erie, PA 16506.
Memorials may be made to the Fisher House Foundation, 12300 Twinbrook Pkwy., Suite 410, Rockville, MD 20852.
