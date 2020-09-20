Velma a/k/a Sugar Plum, Poo-cat (Simmons) Jones, 82, of Erie, Pa., passed away on Monday, September 14, 2020, at Saint Vincent Hospital. She was born on January 28, 1938, in Laurel, Mississippi, to the late Willie Eugene Sr. and Charity Ann (Love) Simmons.
Velma attended True Holiness Church of Jesus Christ and was baptized in the name of Jesus Christ and filled with the Precious gift of the Holy Ghost.
She loved to fish with her husband, her sisters, and her son. Velma also loved cookouts when her niece Tonya cooked, and to play trouble with her sister Willie Mae and her niece Angel.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Willie B. Jones; her sisters, Blossie Smith, Willie Mae Grant, Ernestine Glover, and Thelma Clinton; and her brothers, Willie Simmons Jr. and Elder George Simmons Sr.
Velma leaves to cherish her memory, two daughters, Othella (Simmons) Hillman, Buffalo, N.Y. and Thelma (Simmons) Stewart, Erie, Pa.; one son, Charles Lorenzo Jones, Erie, Pa.; Jacqueline Jones, whom she raised; one sister/caregiver, Charity Simmons, with whom she lived; one nephew, raised as her brother, Artis Simmons Sr.; ten grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Special thanks goes to her caregivers, her niece, Tonya Allen, Angel, Carlisha, Lil Charity, and Carmella Powell, all of Erie, Pa., and her great-great-nephew, Justice Grant, whom she helped raise, Yokota Air Base, Japan.
Friends may visit with the family on Monday, September 21, 2020 from 11 a.m. until the time of the home going celebration at 1 p.m. at Pitts Funeral Home, 2926 Pine Avenue, Erie, PA 16504, with Minister Samuel Simmons eulogizing, followed with interment at Lakeside Cemetery. All CDC guidelines will be followed and everyone must wear a mask.
