Quinn Funeral Home
728 West 9th Street
Erie, PA 16502
(814) 455-2349
Funeral Mass
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Paul's RC Church
1617 Walnut St
View Map
Velma M. (Rigazzi) Southworth


1930 - 2019
Velma M. (Rigazzi) Southworth Obituary
Velma M. (Rigazzi) Southworth, age 89, of Erie passed away Wednesday, August 7, 2019 at St. Vincent Hospital. She was born March 10, 1930 in Erie the daughter of the late Giovanna Letterio Ciotti Rigazzi and Anthony Rigazzi.

A lifelong resident of Erie, she had worked as an office manager at various businesses and spent 30 years with the W.T. Grant Company. She was an active member of St. Paul's RC Church where she enjoyed cooking for the Soup Kitchen and their yearly festival. She loved to bake and also enjoyed bowling and golf. Velma was also a life member of the former St. John of God Society.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by a son, John (Jack) Southworth III; two sisters, Elizabeth Gross and Esther D'Aurora; five brothers, Peter, Florenzo and Dominick Ciotti, and Toby and Frank Rigazzi.

Velma is survived by her beloved husband, John E. Southworth; a daughter Cheryl Southworth and her husband Larry Chichester of Manassas, VA; two granddaughters, Jasmine Southworth and Madison Chichester, and a brother Emil Ciotti of Erie. She is further survived by several nieces, nephews, great- nieces and nephews, and many cousins.

There will be no visitation. Friends are invited to attend a Funeral Mass on Friday, August 9, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. in St. Paul's RC Church, 1617 Walnut St. Entombment will be in Calvary Mausoleum. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Sight Center of NW PA, 2545 W.26th St. , Erie, PA 16506 or to a . Arrangements by the Quinn Funeral Home, West 9th & Liberty St.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Aug. 8, 2019
