Velma Marks Galvin, age 90, of Erie passed away Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at St. Mary's at Asbury Ridge. She was born December 29, 1929 in Erie the daughter of the late Samuel and Mayme Lawrence Marks.
Velma was a 1947 graduate of East High School and had worked 46 years as the secretary for the Erie School District's Superintendents. She had served for nine different superintendents during her many years with the district. Velma was a lifelong member of the Russian Orthodox Church of the Nativity and was an active member of their Ladies Auxiliary. She and her late husband Buzz enjoyed many years of baking for church events. She also volunteered with the St. Vincent Hospital Auxiliary having worked in the hospital's Gift Shop.
Besides her parents, Velma was preceded in death by her husband, Eugene A. "Buzz" Galvin; a sister, Martha Wisinski; a brother, John "Jack" Marks, and a niece, Paula (Wisinski) Casey.
She is survived by her nieces, Laura Brumagin of Lawrence Park and Lisa Truitt of Fairview along with her nephew-in-law, Gary Casey of Erie. She is also the great-aunt of Katie Brumagin, Nicholas Brumagin (Sarah Young), Cara Sharpe (Derrick), Ryan and Brandy Truitt, Christi Bart-lett (Kent), Alyssa and Jessica Truitt, Brandon Casey (Erica Bruno) and Brianna Casey (Aaron Mueller). Also surviving is a special friend, Thomas O'Rourke.
Friends are invited to call at the Russian Orthodox Church of the Nativity, 251 East Front St., on Friday, November 13, 2020 from 8:00 a.m. until 8:30 a.m. at which time Funeral Services will be held. Burial will be in Laurel Hill Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to the Church's Endowment Fund or to a charity of one's choice
.
Arrangements are by the Quinn Funeral Home, West 9th and Liberty St.
