Deaconess Vera L. Jones Bagley, formerly of 2314 Sassafras Street, transitioned at LECOM Senior Living Hospice Care on Tuesday, June 2, 2020. Her loving, soft spoken spirit influenced her family, church family and prominent families in the Erie community. One could not encounter Mrs. Bagley and not feel her Christ-like presence and regal essence.
Vera L. Jones Bagley was born to the late Chris Jones and Mary Pugh Jones in Jasper County, Mississippi. She gave her life to Christ at an early age while affiliated with the Friendship Baptist Church in Vossburg, Mississippi. In 1945, she relocated to Erie, Pennsylvania and joined Shiloh Baptist Church under the leadership of Rev. Delta A. Terry. Her commitment and service to Jesus Christ was anchored at Shiloh Baptist Church for 75 years. Her leadership role started at Shiloh in 1962 when she became a member of the Deaconess Ministry and served as president on several occasions. Her other commitments at Shiloh included Lay Counselor, Church Clerk, Missionary Ministry, Primary Boys Sunday School Teacher and Junior Choir Mother and Telephone Ministry.
Her favorite bible verse is Proverbs 3:5-6 - Trust in the Lord with all thine heart and lean not unto thine own understanding. In all thy ways acknowledge him and he shall direct thy path. Deaconess Bagley was often heard saying that in these changing times, she was daily trusting in the Lord for she knows that He has kept and sustained her in the past and will continue to do so until she sees Him face to face. Today, she is rejoicing because she has seen his face and heard him say "well done thou good and faithful servant."
A little-known fact about Mrs. Bagley is she was a professional caterer "back in the day" having some of Erie's most prominent businesses and families as clients. She received her training from Chef Michael's Gourmet Cooking School, where she received a Diploma of Excellence.
Family and tradition were most important to Mrs. Bagley. One of her favorite traditions is gathering with her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren during special occasions. This would be topped off with a large family meal which included the Bagley Household favorite, marshmallow sweet potatoes.
Deaconess Bagley was preceded in death by her husband, Deacon Lucious Bagley, Jr.; grandson, SFC Shawn B. Jones Sr.; and two brothers, Lawrence Jones and Percy Jones Sr.
She is survived by two sons, Percy Jones, Clearwater, Fla. and Bernard Bagley (Vicki) Stone Mountain, Ga.; one daughter Regina Edwards (Clarence) Erie, Pa.; six grandchildren, Aaron Jones (Lisa) (caregivers) Erie, Pa., Eric Jones Sr. (Sarah) (caregivers) Harrisburg, Pa., Kia Bagley Credle, Stone Mountain, Ga., Jared Bagley, Stone Mountain, Ga., Dane Jones (Bernadette), Clearwater Fla., and Angela Jones Verbeck (Ricky), Clearwater, Fla.; one sister, Mary L. Simmons, Erie, Pa.; one godson James Hunter (Karen); special nieces, Melissa and Monica Jones; nephew, Leroy Franklin (Annette); and 17 great-grandchildren, Kayley, Taylor, Derek, Corey, Sameer, Eric Jr., Hassam, Aneesa, Shawn Jr., Morgan, Shawn Jr., Kasseem, Khaleel, Mila, Declan, Isabel, and Elijah. She also leaves special friends, Mrs. Mattie Kay, Mrs. Arlena McNair, Mrs. Frances Thompson and Mrs. Anne Smith. Further she had a bond of more than 60 years with the late Dr. E. Buist and Rosemary Wells. After their passing the family friendship continued with their children, Cathy Milton, Julie Wells, Mary Reardon, Mitch Wells and Dorothy "Ity" Reardon. She is further survived by a host of other cousins, nieces, nephews, family members and friends.
The family sends special thanks to the spiritual team of Deacon and Deaconess John and Tina White.
The Home-going Service will be private following COVID-19 guidelines at Burton Quinn Scott Cremation & Funeral Services, 602 West 10th St., Erie, with internment in Erie Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to the scholarship fund of SFC Shawn Bernard Jones, Sr. in care of Shiloh Baptist Church, 901 East 5th St., Erie, PA 16507.
Published in Erie Times-News on Jun. 7, 2020.