Vera Lee Wallace Kafando was born March 9, 1958 in Grace, Miss. to the late Dorothy Green and James Green Sr.
Vera was a veracious, empathetic, remarkable, and an amazing women, she was a pillar of her community. Amongst working with the youth during her early years of life, she worked as a teacher for GECAC for many years. She remained steadfast as a faithful servant of the Lord. She enjoyed cooking, sewing, music, family gatherings, but most of all, being a mother. Vera was called home on Tuesday, October 13, 2020.
She is preceded in death by her paternal grandparents, Thomas Edward Green and Luella Henderson Green, maternal grandparents, Ben Wallace and Lula Agusta Wallace, her mother, Dorothy Green and her beloved daughter Bertha Murel.
To cherish her memories, Vera is survived by her sons, Dominic Wallace, Willie B. Murel III (Brandi), Thomas Wallace, Paul Kafando and Samson Kafando and her daughters, Angela Murel, Shaletha Murel, Patricia Murel, Bobbie Murel Allen (Julius), and Dominique Kafando. She is further survived by her siblings, James Green Jr. and Onesimus Green (Kim) of Erie, Pa., and Robert Green, Rodger Green, Darius Finner and Larry Piller of Vicksburg, Miss. Also surviving are Luella Green, Jessie Hardy, and Patricia Green of Erie, Pa., Gayle Green of Slidell, La., Manita Piller and Patricia Ann Piller of Vicksburgh, Miss. Vera had 38 grandchildren, five great-grandchildren, several aunts and uncles and a host of cousins and friends. She will be missed dearly.
Friends are invited to call on the family on Wednesday, October 21, 2020, from 10:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. at Burton Quinn Scott Cremation & Funeral Service Inc., Downtown, 602 W. 10th Street, Erie. The Funeral Service is private, and burial will be in Mt. Sinai Cemetery, Meyersville, Mississippi.
Send Condolences to www.BurtonFuneralHomes.com
.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits
.