|
|
Vera M. Dunn Brown, 89, of Lake City, went to be with her Lord, on Sunday, June 9th, at Pleasant Ridge Manor. She was born in Conneaut, Ohio, on August 23, 1929, a daughter of the late Alexander K. and Pauline E. Blood Dunn.
She attended Rice Avenue Union High School. She had worked at Elk Valley Elementary School in the Cafeteria for many years, retiring from there in 1988. Vera was a homemaker and mother of six, and she taught primary Sunday school at Girard Alliance Church for many years.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Harold L. Brown, whom she married on February 2, 1946, her son, David L. Brown, and her granddaughter, Katherine Rose Brown.
She is survived by her children, Edward Brown (Maria) of Tyler, Texas, Janet Cole (Jerry) of Boise, Idaho, Brenda Bock (Jerry) of Lake City, Charles Brown of North Augusta, S.C., Robert Brown (Becky) of Girard, and a daughter-in-law, Arlene Brown of Lake City. She is also survived by her sister, Ruth Gama of Sarasota, Fla., her brother, Donald Dunn of Girard, her grandchildren, Bryan Brown (Amber), Sharilyn Fields (Tommy), Samantha Brown, Jessica Brown, Carrie Soderblom (Tod), Melissa Jensen (Aaron), Tom Davis, Kalah Cole, Timothy Bock (Holly), Andrew Bock, Alyssa Haines (Josh), and Robert Brown (Amanda), her great-grandchildren, Lillian and Eliora Brown, Jacob, Phillip and Faith Fields, Ellie Brown, Alex and Ella Jensen, Skylar Brown, and Travis Haines, and many nieces and nephews.
Friends and family are invited to attend visiting hours on Wednesday, June 12th, from 5 p.m. - 8 p.m. and again on Thursday from 10 a.m. until the time of service at 11 a.m. at Girard Alliance Church, 229 Rice Ave., Girard, with Pastor Lamech Marsh officiating.
Burial will be at Girard Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Girard Alliance Church, 229 Rice Ave., Girard, PA 16417, or Friends Forever at Pleasant Ridge Manor, 8300 Ridge Rd., Girard, PA 16417.
Vera's family would like to express their sincere appreciation to all of the nurses and aides at Pleasant Ridge Manor of Unit G, who cared for and loved their mother.
Funeral arrangements under the direction of Edder Funeral Home, Inc.
To send condolences, visit edderfuneralhome.com.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on June 11, 2019