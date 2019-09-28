|
Vera Mae Lacny, 95, of Waterford, passed away on Thursday, September 26, 2019, at Forestview Skilled Nursing Center. She was born on April 28, 1924, in Munderf, Pennsylvania, to the late Goldie and Daniel Webster.
The youngest of seven children, she attended school in Brookville and later graduated from Bradford Area High School.
Vera was predeceased by her six brothers, her husband of 59 years Edward Lacny, and their infant daughter.
Vera and her husband owned a successful contracting business, as well as two bowling centers in the Waterford area. Along with her son, she operated LeBoeuf Lanes for over fifty years until the time of her retirement at the age of 89. The memories and friendships she made there were an important part of her life.
Vera loved planting flowers in her porch box, watching her favorite sport teams and cooking for her family. She made every holiday and birthday a special event. Famous for her sugar cookies and her fudge, she loved making treats to give at Christmastime. She had a special relationship with her grandsons. We will miss her every day. We love you, Nan.
Left to cherish her memory is her son Jerry and his wife Linda of Mill Village, daughter Lori and her husband Bill of Waterford, grandson Jerad of Waterford and Valdez, Alaska, grandson Kyle and his wife Fletcher of Raleigh, N.C., one very special great-granddaughter Julia Mae, and several nieces and nephews.
Friends may call at Van Matre Funeral Home, at 105 Walnut Street, in Waterford, on Sunday, September 29th, from 1:00 to 3:00 p.m. and 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. A funeral service will be held there on Monday, September 30th at 11:00 a.m. Burial will follow in Waterford Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the ANNA Shelter. Condolences may be sent at www.vanmatrefuneralhome.com.
Vera's family would like to express their sincere appreciation to the staff at Forestview for the wonderful care given to her for the past two years.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Sept. 28, 2019