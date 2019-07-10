|
Vera P. (Lander) Ostrowski, age 91, of Erie, passed away peacefully, on Tuesday, July 2, 2019, at LECOM Senior Living Center. She was born in Lucinda, Pa., on February 1, 1928, a daughter of the late Fred and Dorothy (Baumcratz) Lander.
Vera was an experienced, skillful, and successful beautician who owned Jack and Jill Beauty Salon in Erie for many years. She was a longtime member of St. Peter Cathedral and enjoyed gardening, baking, sewing, knitting, and crocheting. Vera also enjoyed playing golf and painting ceramics.
Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Raymond Ostrowski, who died in 2001, her sister, Sena M. Lander and four brothers, Paul, Henry, Leonard and Samuel.
Survivors include one son, Lawrence Ostrowski and his wife Margaret of Galion, Ohio and one daughter, Laura Pomykalski and her husband James of Selinsgrove, Pa., three grandchildren, Elizabeth Pomykalski, Andrew Pomykalski and Steven Pomykalski, and three sisters, Madeline Sowers of Clarion, Lillian Gathagan of Ashtabula, Ohio and Sr. Mary Bernard Lander, OSB of Erie.
The family wishes to thank the nursing staff on 5 West at LECOM Senior Living Center and VNA Hospice Service of Erie County for their loving care.
No calling hours will be observed. Friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial on Friday, July 12, 2019 at St. Peter Cathedral at 10:00 a.m. with Fr. Michael Ferrick. Private inurnment will be at Calvary Cemetery. Memorials may be made to St. Peter Cathedral, 230 West 10th St., Erie, PA 16501.
Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory, 1595 West 38th St., at Greengarden Blvd., are handling arrangements.
