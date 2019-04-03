|
Vera (Mosher) (Toennies) McGrath, age 75, of North East, died on Friday, March 29, 2019, in Erie, Pennsylvania, at St. Vincent Hospital. She was born on December 29, 1943, to the late Richard and Vera Mae (Decker) Mosher.
She was formerly employed by both Uniflow and Hammermill. She used her looms for many years, selling rugs and place mats at craft shows with Ed and Gerry McGrath (Countryside Weavers). She was immensely proud of her perennial flower gardens and continued to add new plants every year. She, her daughter, and granddaughter were the family bakers, providing the family and neighbors with Christmas cookies and candy. She had a special relationship with her chocolate lab (Abbie).
She was preceded in death by her granddaughter, Kayla M. McGrath; and a son-in-law, John Kowle.
She is survived by her husband, Robert McGrath; her children, Tammy Conroe (David) of Greene Township, Jimmy Toennies (Natasha) of Harborcreek, Christopher McGrath (Lynette) of Blackfoot, Idaho, David McGrath (Genniene) of Clive, Iowa, and Jason McGrath of Indianola, Iowa; a brother, Richard Mosher (Dorie) of Lawrence Park; grandchildren, Misty (Nikos), James, John (Alyssa), Ashley, Richard, Sean, Jessie (James), DJ, Maggie, Mia, Eric (Kinberli), Christopher, and Katelyn; and great-grandchildren Taylor, Kylie, Haley, Harper, Thanos, Cleo, James Jr., and Rhett.
Friends may call at the William D. Elkin Funeral Home, 65 South Lake Street, North East, on Friday from 6-8 p.m. In lieu of flowers, please send any donations to "North East In Bloom," 44 West Main Street, North East, PA 16428, which is the organization that provides the summer flower baskets which beautify downtown North East.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Apr. 3, 2019