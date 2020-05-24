|
Verna M. Agnello Krineski, 100, of Erie, passed away Wednesday, May 20, 2020, at Westlake Woods Assisted Living.
She was born March 7, 1920, in Erie, a daughter of the late Francesco and Giovanina Auselmo Agnello.
Verna was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. She enjoyed shopping, walking, and cooking.
Verna was a lifetime member of the Polish Falcons Nest 610.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Joseph Krineski; five brothers, Joseph, John, Frank, Angelo, and Charles Agnello; and one sister, Diana Mitri.
She is survived by her son, Joe Krineski (Debbie) of Erie; grandson, Ron Totterdale (Nancy) of Lake Tahoe, Calif.; and great-grandson, Dyland Totterdale of Lake Tahoe, Calif.
No calling hours will be observed. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery.
Verna's family would like to thank the Westlake Woods Assisted Living Staff and UPMC Home Healthcare and Family Hospice for their wonderful care.
Memorials may be made to UPMC Home Healthcare and Family Hospice, 1700 Peach St., STE 244, Erie, PA 16501. To send condolences, visit www.orlandofuneralhome.com.
Published in the Erie Times-News on May 24, 2020