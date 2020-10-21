1/
Verna May (Bolt) Snair
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Verna's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
After a lifetime of service, Verna May (Bolt) Snair was called to her eternal reward on July 16, 2020. She will be remembered by her family, friends and all the people she touched in her earthly journeys as someone whose big personality overcame her small stature.

Born in 1928, as the second of ten children of William and Mary (Such) Bolt in Arnold, Pa., she is survived by three siblings, Frank, Richard, and Harriet; her children, Cindi Robbins, Ray (Diane) Snair, and Terri (Rudy) Pfeiffer; son-in-law, Mike Herko; grandchildren, Lucinda (Brian) Robbins, Heather (John) Hall, Stacy (Nathan) Sceiford, Edwin (Rita) Robbins, and Susan Snair; and ten great-grandchildren.

She married Ray Alton Snair in 1947 and they spent their lives together until his death in 2015.

Ray and May had four children, and when Ray received his calling, May and the kids joined him in service to the United Methodist Church. Together, Ray and May served many church communities throughout southwestern Pennsylvania and beyond, never missing an opportunity through words and deeds to bring people closer to Jesus.

She was predeceased by her husband; her daughter, Sheryl Herko; and son-in-law, Ed Robbins.

A celebration of her life will be scheduled at a later date.

Arrangements are by Burhans-Crouse Funeral Home, 28 Connellsville St., Dunbar, Pa.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Erie Times-News on Oct. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Burhans-Crouse Funeral Home
28 Connellsville St
Dunbar, PA 15431
(724) 277-8514
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Burhans-Crouse Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
October 20, 2020
So sorry about your loss,Remember when they lived and preached at Rector U M Church...Yvonne Stouffer
Yvonne Stouffer
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved