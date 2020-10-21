After a lifetime of service, Verna May (Bolt) Snair was called to her eternal reward on July 16, 2020. She will be remembered by her family, friends and all the people she touched in her earthly journeys as someone whose big personality overcame her small stature.
Born in 1928, as the second of ten children of William and Mary (Such) Bolt in Arnold, Pa., she is survived by three siblings, Frank, Richard, and Harriet; her children, Cindi Robbins, Ray (Diane) Snair, and Terri (Rudy) Pfeiffer; son-in-law, Mike Herko; grandchildren, Lucinda (Brian) Robbins, Heather (John) Hall, Stacy (Nathan) Sceiford, Edwin (Rita) Robbins, and Susan Snair; and ten great-grandchildren.
She married Ray Alton Snair in 1947 and they spent their lives together until his death in 2015.
Ray and May had four children, and when Ray received his calling, May and the kids joined him in service to the United Methodist Church. Together, Ray and May served many church communities throughout southwestern Pennsylvania and beyond, never missing an opportunity through words and deeds to bring people closer to Jesus.
She was predeceased by her husband; her daughter, Sheryl Herko; and son-in-law, Ed Robbins.
A celebration of her life will be scheduled at a later date.
Arrangements are by Burhans-Crouse Funeral Home, 28 Connellsville St., Dunbar, Pa.
