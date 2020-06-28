Verneda S. (Little) Moore Rickel, age 78, of Erie, passed away on Thursday, June 25, 2020. Born on January 12, 1942, in Jackson, Kentucky, she was a daughter of the late Carl and Helen (Thomas) Little.
Verneda loved spending time with her family, especially her children and grandchildren. She enjoyed winters at her home in Florida, gardening, working in the yard, and crafts and painting. She was known to "always find the deals" by frequenting estate and garage sales.
Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by three brothers, Carl "Bud" Little, Charles Ray Little, and David Lee Little; and a grandson, Robert J. Moore.
Survivors include her husband, John H. Rickel; five children, Lori Roberts, Carl Goodwin, husband Greg, Tamera Hoffman, husband Rick, Pamela Bauer, husband Jeff, and Jason Moore, wife Holly; two sisters, Norma Jean Bunting and Janice Palotas, husband Dave; 18 grandchildren; and many great grandchildren.
Visitation is private and by invitation only. Burial will be private at Erie County Memorial Gardens. Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory, 1595 West 38th St., at Greengarden Blvd., is assisting with arrangements.
Memorials may be made to VNA Hospice, 2253 West Grandview Blvd., Erie, PA 16506. Condolences may be expressed at www.bruggerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Erie Times-News on Jun. 28, 2020.