|
|
Veronica K. Kraus, age 90, of Erie, a longtime resident of Springhill, passed away on September 6, 2019. She was born in Warren, Ohio, on April 14, 1929, a daughter of the late Marko and Verona Nakich.
She was a graduate of Albion High School in 1947 and motivated toward education. As a senior, Veronica, was selected as the Dairy Queen of Northwestern Pennsylvania, where she had the opportunity to travel and meet and make friends across the state.
Veronica attended Mercyhurst College (University) and graduated with a bachelor's degree in home economics in 1951. After graduation, she taught high school home economics, in Jefferson, Ohio and Harborcreek. During that time, she met her husband of 49 years, Robert G. Kraus, a native of Erie and a sales executive and co-owner of Emil B. Kraus & Sons.
She was a parishioner and teacher at Our Lady of Peace Church, where she also was a member and former president of its Rosary Altar Society. She also served as a board member on the Hamot Aid Society for over 25 years. She was a former member of the Aviation Club and the Erie Yacht Club. Her love and concern for family and friends were Veronica's first priorities.
Veronica was preceded in death by her husband, Robert G. Kraus in 2001; and her sisters, Christina Steff, Mary Holm, Anne MacIndoe, and Agnes Olesky.
Veronica is survived by: her four children, Karen Brooks, husband Dennis, of Cranesville Pa., Robert Kraus, wife Mary, of College Station, Texas, Jean Peterson, husband Tom, of Pittsburgh, and Joseph Kraus, wife Desiree, of Chevy Chase, Md.; 11 grandchildren, Michael Brooks, wife Melissa, Christopher Brooks, Veronica Kate Henderson, husband Jeremy, Mercedes Kraus, husband Ryan Simons, Charley Zipp, and Robert Zipp, wife Meghan, Lauren Peterson, Bridget Peterson, Ellen Peterson, and Josephine Kraus, Alexander Kraus, wife Margeaux; four great-grandchildren, Caleb, Lydia, Caroline, and Judd; and a sister-in-law, Marilyn Kraus, of Fairview.
Friends may call on Friday from 6 to 8 p.m. at Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory, 1595 West 38th St., and are invited to attend a prayer service there Saturday at 9:30 a.m. followed by a funeral mass at Our Lady of Peace Church, 2401 West 38th St., at 10 a.m., with Rev. Mark A. Hoffman as celebrant. Entombment will follow in the Holy Family Mausoleum at Gate of Heaven Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to Hamot Aid Society hamothealthfoundation.org" target="_blank">(hamothealthfoundation.org) or to Our Lady of Peace Church. Condolences may go to bruggerfuneralhomes.com.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Sept. 12, 2019