Victor R. Yost, 93, of Wattsburg, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, June 17, 2020 at his home. He was born August 24, 1926 in Black Hills, S.D.
Family members include his five children: Christine Munsee (Chuck), Suzanne Curtis (Dean), Patricia Munsee, Victor Yost Jr., and Jessica Tinko; ten grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren, 11 great-great-grandchildren; three brothers and two sisters; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Lee and Zelda Leonard Yost; his wife of 70 years, Nancy Weaver Yost, who died on May 23rd; an infant daughter, a grandson, a great-great-grandson, a nephew, and five brothers and one sister.
Most people will remember Victor's smiling face as they did their grocery shopping at Yost's Market in Wattsburg, which he owned and operated for ten years.
Private funeral services will be held on Sunday, June 21st at Harmony Baptist Church in Waterford. Burial will be in Sunnyside Cemetery, Centerville, Pa.
Published in Erie Times-News on Jun. 19, 2020.