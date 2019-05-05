|
Victor Ramon Pickett, born February 13, 1954, passed away April 29, 2019, at home, after suffering a terminal illness over the last 20 months. He always maintained his positive and upbeat attitude through this difficult time in our lives.
He was avid in the revolver shooting industry for over 30 years, one of the top revolver shooters in the world. A member of Rio Salado Sportsman Club, where he held the monthly ICORE revolver matches, he was a Chief Range Officer as well as competitor. He worked the SHOT (Shooting, Hunting Outdoor Trade) shows and NRA conventions for many years and was well liked and will truly be missed by his fellow shooters and friends. He enjoyed flying his drone and going to the movies.
He leaves behind Marjorie Wakley Mesa, Ariz., together in happiness for 53 years, Casper and Callie, his beloved pets, his brothers Terry Pickett (Mimi) Wollongong, Australia, William Greiner III, Florida, aunt Saralee Janes, Christine McCalley and family, Cincinnati, Ohio, Raymond (Carol) Wakley, North East, Pa., and Jeffrey (Elaine) Wakley, North East, as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his father, Alvin L. Pickett, mother Doris E. (Chauncey) Redeker, uncles Jerry (Jess) Janes and William Janes, grandparents Ford and Margarette Janes, in-laws Stanley E. Wakley, Hazel H. Wakley, William HD Wakley, and Nanci Miller and stepfather William Greiner II.
May he walk with the angels in heaven. God bless his body and soul. As he would say "See you on the other side."
Services will be held at a later date.
