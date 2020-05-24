|
Victor S. Martini, M.D., 81, of Erie, loving husband, father, and grandfather, passed away on Thursday, May 21, 2020, at his residence. He was born in Niagara Falls, N.Y., on August 12, 1938, to Frank and Maria (Falcone) Martini.
Victor was a graduate of Adam's State College in Alamosa, Colorado, and the University of Rome in Italy where he earned his Doctor of Medicine degree. He practiced medicine in various communities before settling in Erie where he started his own practice, Family Practice Associates of Erie, Inc.
One of Victor's greatest pleasures was cooking and gathering with family and friends over a homemade Italian meal.
He will forever live in the hearts and memories of his wife Sue Kramer-Martini, daughter Mariagrazia and granddaughter Olivia. Son Giancarlo (Dita), grandchildren Riccardo, Maddalena and Oskar, as well as other cherished family and friends.
Victor's family would like to thank his special friend John for his sincere kindness and support. Vic will rest in peaceful slumber along with his parents, sister, brothers, and extended family.
Memorial contributions may be made to Lakeland Area Hospice, 4635 East Lake Road, Erie, PA 16511. Services were private, at the convenience of the family, and handled by Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory, Pine Avenue Branch, 845 East 38th St.
Published in the Erie Times-News on May 24, 2020