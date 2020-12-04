1/1
Victoria "Vicky" (Letizia) Corapi
1936 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Victoria's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Victoria "Vicky" (Letizia) Corapi, age 84 of Erie passed away on Tuesday December 1, 2020 at UPMC Hamot.

She was born on January 19, 1936 in Erie, Pa. to the late James and Amelia Letizia Tullio.

Vicky earned a master's degree from Gannon University and was previously employed at Lincoln Elementary School and Burton Elementary School as an elementary teacher, retiring in 2001. She enjoyed gardening, planting flowers, canning, decorating, crafts, singing and playing piano.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Anthony P. "Tony" Corapi and brother James Letizia.

Vicky is survived by her son, Anthony Corapi of Erie.

Friends are invited to attend a funeral mass at St. John the Baptist Church, 509 E. 26th St. on Saturday December 5, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery. Funeral arrangements are under the care of the Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory, Pine Avenue Branch, 845 E. 38th Street.

Memorials may be made to Wounded Warrior Project, 600 River Ave., Suite 400, Pittsburgh, PA 15212, or ANNA Shelter, 1555 E. 10th Street, Erie, PA 16511 or Because You Care Inc., 6041 West Ridge Road McKean, PA 16426.

Condolences may be expressed at www.bruggerfuneralhomes.com.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Erie Times-News on Dec. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
5
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. John the Baptist Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory, LLP
845 E 38th St
Erie, PA 16504
(814) 825-2500
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory, LLP Pine Avenue Branch

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved