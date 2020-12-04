Victoria "Vicky" (Letizia) Corapi, age 84 of Erie passed away on Tuesday December 1, 2020 at UPMC Hamot.
She was born on January 19, 1936 in Erie, Pa. to the late James and Amelia Letizia Tullio.
Vicky earned a master's degree from Gannon University and was previously employed at Lincoln Elementary School and Burton Elementary School as an elementary teacher, retiring in 2001. She enjoyed gardening, planting flowers, canning, decorating, crafts, singing and playing piano.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Anthony P. "Tony" Corapi and brother James Letizia.
Vicky is survived by her son, Anthony Corapi of Erie.
Friends are invited to attend a funeral mass at St. John the Baptist Church, 509 E. 26th St. on Saturday December 5, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery. Funeral arrangements are under the care of the Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory, Pine Avenue Branch, 845 E. 38th Street.
Memorials may be made to Wounded Warrior Project
, 600 River Ave., Suite 400, Pittsburgh, PA 15212, or ANNA Shelter, 1555 E. 10th Street, Erie, PA 16511 or Because You Care Inc., 6041 West Ridge Road McKean, PA 16426.
.